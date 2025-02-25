Authorities say hazardous materials crews have been called to the scene of a fatal accident in Gloucester County.

According to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, a crash involving a dump truck and a car happened early Tuesday morning at Ellis Mill Road and Clems Run in Mullica Hill, Harrison Township. One person was reportedly killed.

HazMat crews were called to the scene to clean up a large diesel fuel spill.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection was made aware of the spill and a private environmental clean-up company has been contracted to assist.

Fatal accident in Harrison Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Harrison Township Police say Ellis Mill Road remains closed from Richwood to Elk Roads and Clems Run is closed between Ewan and Richwood Roads.

No details have been released about the accident.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.