26-year-old Vineland, NJ, woman charged in fatal hit-and-run accident
A woman from Vineland has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this month.
The Washington Township Police Department says on the night of Monday, November 4th, 58-year-old John DeMarco was walking on Fries Mill Road near Joseph Drive when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.
An extensive investigation, which included tips from an area resident, lead officers to a home in Vineland this past Monday where they found a 2021 silver Honda Civic with "visible damage...consistent with the fatal hit-and-run crash" and 26-year-old Destiny Esquilin was taken into custody.
She was transported to the Washington Township Police Department where she was interviewed by detectives, criminally charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and then released pending a future court date.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Washington Township, NJ, Has Changed
11 people arrested in 11 days in Atlantic County
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman