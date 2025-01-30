The final score: Brigantine Police 3, alleged shoplifters 0.

The Brigantine Police Department says they arrested three people in two separate shoplifting incidents that happened only three minutes apart this past Monday.

At 5:25 PM, officers were called to Acme on Harbor Beach Blvd. for report of two women who had just shoplifted over $300 in merchandise and left the area with the items in a cart. Those two women were located at a nearby bus stop.

According to authorities, during an investigation, one of the women provided someone else’s identity to avoid being identified, but officers were able to determine that she was actually 49-year-old Icsha Wilson of Egg Harbor City, who was "found to be wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and was also in possession of drug paraphernalia."

Acme in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps Acme in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

She was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and identify theft. Wilson was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on her warrant.

The second woman, 46-year-old Tyneka B. Parker of Atlantic City, "was also found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia."

Parker was charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons to appear in court.

Meanwhile, just three minutes later, other officers were called to a Wawa on Brigantine Avenue for a report of a man who had just shoplifted merchandise.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officer Stambaugh located the male walking away from the Wawa and stopped him nearby. The male admitted to having shoplifted and was arrested at that time.

34-year-old Ivan A. Diaz of Brigantine was charged with one count of shoplifting and released on a summons to appear in court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.