3 Chain Restaurants We Need Immediately in the EHT, Mays Landing Area

I spend some of my down time in Southwest Florida, where a few members of my family live.

(Hey, I saw a bunch of you on the plane last week! Hi!)

The Fort Myers, Florida area has a wide range of chain and local restaurants and I found three that we need to have in the Egg Harbor Township/Mays Landing area ASAP!

Yes, I know, I do support locally-owned restaurants - they are VITAL to the local economy of "flavor" of our area, Chain restaurants hire and pay local people and taxes, too, though.

Anyway, as I mentioned, three chain restaurants stand out as establishments that could be dropped in our area and immediately take off. Let's take a look:

First Watch. (How come I've never been to one before? They're as close to us as Sewell!) First Watch has over 400 locations in 28 states, including New Jersey.

First Watch bills itself as a "Daytime Cafe" serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The food seems very fresh, it's casual and relaxed. A nice change of pace!

My second pick is Culver's. Another nationwide chain with over 800 restaurants nationwide - but none in New Jersey - or anywhere in the Northeast!

Culver's is really a full-service fast food restaurant with something for everyone. I've never ventured beyond the Butter Burgers, though, because they are sooooo good! (I can tell you the frozen custard is awesome, too!)

My third pick might be a little controversial because everyone loves their local pizza, but Mellow Mushroom is something that's truly out-of-this-world! There are 160 locations nationwide, and the only New Jersey location is in Toms River.

Mellow Mushroom pizza tastes very fresh and the varieties they offer would probably not jibe well with the plain, flat, fold-it pizza crowd.

Now, who's hungry?

