Three people from Atlantic County have been arrested in connection to an armed home invasion in Atlantic city Monday night.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at about 6:00, their officers were called to a home on Brooklyn Avenue and once there, they arrived to a "chaotic scene" and found three suspects and victims running in the area.

Police described the scene as follows:

One suspect, Andrew James, was observed running and identified by a witness as being involved. He was arrested by Officers La’Tray Butcher and Devin Verdell. A second suspect, Andrey Green, was arrested by Captain Donnell Holland and Officer Thomas Egan. The final suspect, Rashad Lampkin, was taken into custody after fleeing from Officer John Bell. Officer Bell initially observed Lampkin attempting to hide next to a vehicle. Lampkin led officers on a foot pursuit before being apprehended.

An ACPD K9 officer conducted a search of the area and a loaded gun was allegedly located.

Officers learned that Lampkin confronted a victim outside the residence while armed with a handgun ordering to be let inside. An occupant unknowingly opened the door and Lampkin forced his way into the residence, threatened the occupants, including a teenager, and stole personal belongings. Lampkin was found in possession of these items. Green and James aided in the robbery.

Brooklyn Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Brooklyn Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

ARRESTED: Rashad Lampkin, 35, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Robbery, burglary, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, aggravated assault (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child, theft, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and hinder apprehension.

ARRESTED: Andrew James, 36, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Robbery, burglary, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, aggravated assault (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child, and theft.

ARRESTED: Andrey Green, 34, of Galloway

CHARGES: Robbery, burglary, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, aggravated assault (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child, and theft.

All three men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.