Today marks 33 years since Mark Himebaugh disappeared.

On November 25, 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh was walking towards a playground in Del Haven, Middle Township, and he hasn't been seen since.

According to Middle Township Police, a park guard was the last person to see him at about 4:00 that afternoon.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says of the case,

An extensive search resulted in the discovery of the child's left shoe approximately 75 yards from his home. No other trace of the child has been found. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a gray jacket, gray pants, and sneakers. He has freckles.

Mark's mother, Maureen, said on that day she told her son she was dropping off a neighbor to pick up a car at a repair shop in Middle Township. He didn't want to go with her because a fire had broken out in town and he wanted to watch what was happening.

When she returned, there was no trace of Mark.

Not giving up hope

Since Mark’s disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has generated several age-progression photos. The picture at the top of this article is what he may look like today as a man in his 40s.

Work continues

The Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, and the FBI continue to investigate Mark's disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609) 465-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

No bit of information is too small to share with investigators.

