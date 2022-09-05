45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed

An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors.

I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed.

In a social media post, Gaspare’s appears to have confirmed the news as follows:

Let us first start out with a huge thank you to all our loyal customers! We never would have been able to stay open without you! Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to close our doors. Covid-19 and everything that comes with running a business since

has taken it's toll. Gaspare and his amazing staff have worked hard to bring you excellent food for over 4 decades! Cheers to 45 Years!

It demonstrates how difficult navigating a more than 2-year COVID-19 pandemic has been on local businesses.

Here is a glimpse at Gaspare’s Italian Bistro as it looks right now:

Here is a close-up of the front door as it appears today:

It’s always a sad occasion to see long-standing businesses forced to closed … especially when it’s due to external forces beyond their control.

This is an establishment that has endured since 1977.

To put this in perspective, when Gaspare’s Italian Bistro opened its doors for the first time, Jimmy Carter was the President of the United States.

We have had 7 additional American President’s since then.

Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate this team on a job well done and wish them well in the future.

