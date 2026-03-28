A bizarre charge following a police investigation in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It's a situation you don't hear about every day.

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Owner of Company Charged By Franklin Township New Jersey Police

The owner of a local power washing company has been charged with theft after it was discovered the company had been using fire hydrants throughout Newfield Borough to fill up its equipment.

Yeah, you're not supposed to do that.

Franklin Township Police say their detectives started an investigation following a report from personnel at the Newfield Borough Public Works Department. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from local businesses that showed the company's equipment in the area at the times of the incidents.

Police found that the company's employees had been directed by the company's owner to tap into fire hydrants when a sufficient water source was not available.

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Charges Filed By Police

As a result of the investigation, police have charged the owner of the company with theft and other charges. They say he will be required to appear in court. They have no identified him.

According to police, anyone cannot access a fire.hydrant - it's a state law. It could cause problems in the water supply deliver system, and to the water supply itself.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Deportment

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