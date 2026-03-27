Cape May Zoo Says Goodbye To Internet-Famous Capybaras
Saying goodbye to internet-famous animals never gets easier for some reason. This one stings a little bit more.
Two of the viral capybara pups that stole hearts at the Cape May Zoo have officially moved on. Gouda and Brie, 2 fuzzy fan favorites who helped turn the zoo’s capybara barn into a social media hotspot, are heading off to new homes, and yes, people are emotional about it.
The Viral Capybara Era At Cape May Zoo
If you’ve been anywhere near Cape May Zoo's Facebook lately, chances are you’ve seen these pups. The capybara crew quickly became one of the zoo’s biggest attractions, with fans obsessing over their chill personalities and snack-loving antics.
Behind the cuteness was always a bigger plan.
Why Gouda and Brie Had to Leave
Now that they're around 20 pounds and fully weaned, Gouda and Brie reached a major milestone and that meant it was time to go. Their move was carefully coordinated through the Species Survival Plan, a program designed to protect species by managing zoo populations responsibly.
In other words, this goodbye actually matters.
How Zoos Prepare Animals for Big Moves
This wasn’t a chaotic send-off. Keepers spent time training the pups to enter custom travel crates, making the journey as low-stress as possible. They were then personally transported to meet their new teams.
Even better? Each zoo shares detailed notes. Everything from the diet, behavior, routines, even favorite toys, so the transition feels familiar from day one.
Brie’s New Life Is Already Getting Attention
Brie has landed at the Nashville Zoo, where she’s already making headlines… partly because her potential mate is named Andouille.
Yes. Andouille.
Gouda has also settled into her new home at another accredited zoo, continuing the same conservation mission.
A Bittersweet Goodbye For Cape May Zoo Fans
While the capy barn feels a little quieter now, this move is exactly what’s supposed to happen.
Still, for the fans who watched these two as they grew during the first few months of their lives online, it's definitely the end of an era. We're going to miss them.
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Leaping Dolphins and Whales Near Cape May NJ
Gallery Credit: Kristen at Cape May Whale Watcher