Saying goodbye to internet-famous animals never gets easier for some reason. This one stings a little bit more.

Two of the viral capybara pups that stole hearts at the Cape May Zoo have officially moved on. Gouda and Brie, 2 fuzzy fan favorites who helped turn the zoo’s capybara barn into a social media hotspot, are heading off to new homes, and yes, people are emotional about it.

Capybara Pups Have Names Cape May Zoo | Canva loading...

The Viral Capybara Era At Cape May Zoo

If you’ve been anywhere near Cape May Zoo's Facebook lately, chances are you’ve seen these pups. The capybara crew quickly became one of the zoo’s biggest attractions, with fans obsessing over their chill personalities and snack-loving antics.

Get our free mobile app

Behind the cuteness was always a bigger plan.

Why Gouda and Brie Had to Leave

Now that they're around 20 pounds and fully weaned, Gouda and Brie reached a major milestone and that meant it was time to go. Their move was carefully coordinated through the Species Survival Plan, a program designed to protect species by managing zoo populations responsibly.

READ MORE: Meet The New Red Panda Stealing Hearts At The Cape May Zoo

In other words, this goodbye actually matters.

Capybara Birthday Cape May Zoo | Canva loading...

How Zoos Prepare Animals for Big Moves

This wasn’t a chaotic send-off. Keepers spent time training the pups to enter custom travel crates, making the journey as low-stress as possible. They were then personally transported to meet their new teams.

Even better? Each zoo shares detailed notes. Everything from the diet, behavior, routines, even favorite toys, so the transition feels familiar from day one.

Female Capybara Photo by Jaime Dantas on Unsplash loading...

Brie’s New Life Is Already Getting Attention

Brie has landed at the Nashville Zoo, where she’s already making headlines… partly because her potential mate is named Andouille.

Yes. Andouille.

READ MORE: The HUGE Capybara Milestone At The Cape May Zoo

Gouda has also settled into her new home at another accredited zoo, continuing the same conservation mission.

A Bittersweet Goodbye For Cape May Zoo Fans

While the capy barn feels a little quieter now, this move is exactly what’s supposed to happen.

Still, for the fans who watched these two as they grew during the first few months of their lives online, it's definitely the end of an era. We're going to miss them.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly