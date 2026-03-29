These are the days in the spring when you really notice it.

I'm talking about that smell of smoke.

Sometimes you start walking around your yard or neighborhood because it smells like it's right there.

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Here's Why You Smell Smoke Today

It's the perfect time of the year for fire crews to do controlled fires - also called prescribed burns.

This is when small fires are intentionally set to reduce hazardous fire spots that can be fuel for large wildfires later. Brush, dead wood, pine needles - that's the stuff that's burned.

Here in South Jersey, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service have a number of prescribed burns on their schedule for today. (Sunday, March 29th)

Here's where the Forest Fire Service says the burns will take place:

In Atlantic County, Weymouth Road, South of the Black Horse Pike.

In Atlantic County, Batsto Road near Nesco Road

In Cape May County, between the Garden State Parkway and Route 9, just north of the Avalon Golf Club.

In Cape May County, near Route 47 and Cooks Beach Road.

Several other locations are earmarked for burns today, through out the state. You can see a map here.

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

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