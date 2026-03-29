Goodbye, Fred. Did we ever really know you?

"And it seems to me you lived your life

Like a candle in the wind" ~ Elton John, "Candle in the Wind."

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Deptford New Jersey Says Goodbye to Town Resident, Fred the Turkey

The town of Deptford is saying goodbye to it's unofficial mascot-of-late, Fred the Turkey.

The "local legend" died after he was hit by a car.

Interestingly, what made Fred locally-famous was that he used to hang out by the roadway and chase cars.

So, I guess you can say he died loving what he did best.

How famous was Fred? Famous enough for 6ABC News to send out a crew to cover his funeral.

Deptford Police Remember Local Legend With a Song

Apparently, Fred the Turkey was much-love down at the local police station. (I wonder how many calls they received about old Fred each day?)

From the department's Facebook page, "Truth be told, Fred was a bit of a handful. We probably received 100+ calls about him. But, he was our handful and we loved him. Fred’s patrolling the big intersection in the sky now."

Local police officer Ricky Rodgers affection for Fred was so much that he actually recorded a musical tribute to Fred:

Goodbye Fred The Turkey

As I wrap up this story, I wonder if, in the turkey world, it's extra sad that Fred didn't make it to Thanksgiving.

Rest in peace, Fred.

SOURCE: Deptford Township Police Department

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