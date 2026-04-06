These 2 South Jersey Towns Actually Got Their Property Taxes Lowered
Most New Jersey homeowners are used to one thing: property taxes going up. Every. Single. Year.
So when I saw this latest data, I had to double-check it.
While the average NJ property tax bill just hit a record $10,570 (up 4.7% from last year), two South Jersey towns quietly did the unthinkable…
Their taxes actually went down.
Yes, You Read That Right
In a state where rising home values usually mean bigger tax bills, seeing a decrease feels almost unheard of.
- READ MORE: Wildfire Risk Increasing Fast In NJ
Statewide, home values jumped to an average of $405,153, up 5.8%. Normally, that pushes taxes higher across the board.
But not everywhere.
Stow Creek Scored A Tax Drop
In Cumberland County, Stow Creek saw a slight drop:
-Average tax bill: $5,383
-Change: -1.64%
-Difference: -$90
It’s not massive but it’s rare enough to turn some heads.
West Cape May Sees An Even Bigger Dip
Down the shore, West Cape May residents got a bit more relief:
-Average tax bill: $7,120
-Change: -2.62%
-Difference: -$191
Again, not life-changing money, but compared to most NJ towns, it’s basically a win.
So… How Does This Even Happen?
Property taxes don’t just rise or fall randomly. The averages can shift based on:
-New, lower-priced housing entering the market
-Reassessments lowering property values
-Changes in the number of taxable homes
About 52% of your tax bill goes to schools, with the rest funding roads, services, and local government.
The Property Tax Bottom Line
Most South Jersey homeowners are still seeing increases. That hasn’t changed.
In a state where property taxes feel like a one-way street, this is a rare reminder:
Sometimes, just sometimes, they can go the other way.
22 NJ Towns With The Most Insane Property Tax
Gallery Credit: Buehler
Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5