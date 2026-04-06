Most New Jersey homeowners are used to one thing: property taxes going up. Every. Single. Year.

So when I saw this latest data, I had to double-check it.

While the average NJ property tax bill just hit a record $10,570 (up 4.7% from last year), two South Jersey towns quietly did the unthinkable…

Their taxes actually went down.

Yes, You Read That Right

In a state where rising home values usually mean bigger tax bills, seeing a decrease feels almost unheard of.

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Statewide, home values jumped to an average of $405,153, up 5.8%. Normally, that pushes taxes higher across the board.

But not everywhere.

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Stow Creek Scored A Tax Drop

In Cumberland County, Stow Creek saw a slight drop:

-Average tax bill: $5,383

-Change: -1.64%

-Difference: -$90

It’s not massive but it’s rare enough to turn some heads.

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West Cape May Sees An Even Bigger Dip

Down the shore, West Cape May residents got a bit more relief:

-Average tax bill: $7,120

-Change: -2.62%

-Difference: -$191

Again, not life-changing money, but compared to most NJ towns, it’s basically a win.

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So… How Does This Even Happen?

Property taxes don’t just rise or fall randomly. The averages can shift based on:

-New, lower-priced housing entering the market

-Reassessments lowering property values

-Changes in the number of taxable homes

About 52% of your tax bill goes to schools, with the rest funding roads, services, and local government.

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The Property Tax Bottom Line

Most South Jersey homeowners are still seeing increases. That hasn’t changed.

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In a state where property taxes feel like a one-way street, this is a rare reminder:

Sometimes, just sometimes, they can go the other way.

22 NJ Towns With The Most Insane Property Tax Property taxes; we don't want to pay them, but they do go towards making our communities better places. According to NJ.com , these 22 towns in NJ have some of the most insanely high property taxes, which will make your stomach turn Gallery Credit: Buehler