If you’ve ever popped into this thrift shop “just to browse” and walked out with a random gem… this one’s going to hit a little hard.

The Arc Makes Cents Too Thrift Shop in Egg Harbor Township just announced it will permanently close on or around August 31, 2026.

For a lot of locals, it’s more than just another store shutting down.

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A Hidden Gem for South Jersey Shoppers

Tucked along English Creek Avenue, this wasn’t your average thrift store.

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It was the kind of place where you could score affordable furniture, unique finds, and everyday basics, all while supporting programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) just by shopping.

For many, it became part of their routine.

Why It’s Shutting Down

In a Facebook post, organizers said rising costs and changing shopping habits made it too difficult to keep the store running.

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This is happening everywhere right now; small, community-driven spots getting squeezed out.

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One Last Chance to Visit

There is a small silver lining.

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Right now, the store is offering 25% off most items as it prepares to close. If you’ve ever wanted to stop in or go back one last time, this is it.

The Mission Isn’t Going Anywhere

While the Egg Harbor Township location is closing, The Arc’s Ventnor thrift shop will stay open, and their programs will continue.

Still, for a lot of South Jersey shoppers, this one feels like the end of something bigger than just a store.

Remember Tunnels Of Fun in Egg Harbor Township? One Of The BEST Places To Have A Kid's Bday Party Check out these epic throwback pictures from birthday parties at Tunnels of Fun in Egg Harbor Township Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal