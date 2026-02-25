If you can't win in the casinos, maybe you can win in a neighborhood Mom and Pop store!

Somebody in Atlantic City has won a $50,000 prize in a recent Powerball draw.

Big Powerball Winner in Atlantic City, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say a nice-size winning Powerball ticket was recently sold in Atlantic City. It wasn't a jackpot winner - but, it wasn't bad.

A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold for the February 21st Powerball drawing at the Hometown Market, on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City.

To win $50,000 the winning ticket matches 4 out of 5 of the winning numbers, and the Powerball number. Just one more matching number would have meant the jackpot - but, again, 50K ain't that bad!

The winning Powerball numbers for the February 21st drawing were 27,28,36,48,and 49 with a Powerball number of 21. There was also a "double play" drawing, with the 3,17,21,24, and 35, with the Powerball number of 9. winning numbers being

We don't know if the winner has yet come forward to claim their prize.

If it's you, congratulations!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

