Authorities in Mullica Township say a man was seriously injured in a boat explosion Wednesday evening.

At about 6 PM, officers with the Mullica Township Police Department were called to Mullica River Drive for a report of a vehicle fire with injuries.

Cops say an investigation revealed a 58-year-old man was seriously injured when a spark from a boat battery ignited gas fumes, which caused an explosion.

Mullica River Drive in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

