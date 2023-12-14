The 7 Phrases New Jersey Never Wants To Hear Again

Here in the Garden State, we're very opinionated. Some people might say we're the most opinionated state in the entire country.

If I'm being honest, I can't say that I disagree.

It's a well known fact that New Jersey residents aren't afraid to speak their minds. If we don't agree with you, we'll tell you. While the conversation might get a little heated, just know that just because we're passionate about our point-of-view doesn't mean we don't respect yours.

We're just not afraid to tell you how we feel.

There are certain phrases, though, that everybody in the world is tired of hearing in everyday conversation. Yes, New Jersey, that includes us.

According to a recent survey, there are seven specific phrases that nobody wants to hear people use while having a discussion. Usually, they're phrases only used when having a verbal conversation. Since most people HATE talking on the phone, at least you don't have to worry about hearing it there.

Still, these phrases are used quite frequently when speaking with someone face-to-face.

1.) "No offense."

This one always cracks me up. When Jersey folks say "no offense," get ready to be offended. Sometimes, we can be a little passive aggressive when we use that phrase. "No offense, but I like the outfit you wore to last year's Christmas party better." See what I mean? We don't necessarily want you to be offended, but you probably will be.

2.) "______ Hack"

Whether it's "life hack," "makeup hack," or even "cleaning hack," a lot of people think the word is overused when trying to convey to someone that you have a pro-tip for them. Should we add "pro-tip" to the list?

3.) "Life isn't fair."

One word: DUH! Obviously, life isn't always fair. That doesn't mean the unfairness doesn't suck from time to time.

4.) "Sorry, not sorry."

Just say you don't care about people's feelings. I will admit, though, sometimes when you're spitting the truth, you just HAVE to say it.

5.) "Money can't buy happiness."

No, it can't. You know what it can buy? My basic needs. So, I'd say in that case, it can.

6.) "Let's circle back."

Right now, the most common phrase you'll see in an email at work from someone getting ready to take time off over Christmas is this: "Let's circle back after the holidays." Where's the lie?

7.) "At the end of the day..."

I'm guilty of using this phrase about 16 times a day. Sometimes, I'll mix it up and say "when push comes to shove."

Let us know what phrases you add to the list in the comments!

