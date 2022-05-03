Former Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor died Thursday, April 28. Taylor served as the County Prosecutor from 2004 until 2017.

Bob Taylor lived an amazing, productive, and generous life.

A tribute from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office credits Taylor with expanding and modernizing the operation and starting a county-wide SWAT.

He created and expanded a Community Outreach Unit that provided multiple education programs to help combat such things as the opioid crisis, school bullying, and domestic violence.

According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Cape May County owes a great debt to Bob Taylor for his service.

"Bob made the County Prosecutor's office into a modern and innovative law enforcement agency that provided me with a legacy to preserve and expand upon. County residents and I owe Bob a debt of gratitude and I intend to honor that debt by always striving to make the Prosecutor's office a premier law enforcement agency in New Jersey."

His obituary notes that Bob Taylor was a lifelong resident of Cape May County, attending Stone Harbor public school and Middle Township Hgh School, where "Bullet Bob ran track and played football.

Taylor spent his summers growing up in Stone Harbor waterskiing and working in his family's restaurant, Taylor's Dairy Freeze.

He attended James Madison University where he was a founding member and the first president of the Eta Kappa Chapter of the Theta Chi Fraternity.

Taylor served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 and then attended law school at Washington and Lee University and was admitted to the bar in 1974.

Taylor practiced law in Stone Harbor for 40 years and served as Municipal Prosecutor in Middle, West Cape May, and Lower Township. He was also a Municipal Attorney for Middle Township and West Cape May and served as Municipal Court Judge for Middle and Lower Township.

Mr. Taylor was a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, President of the Cape May Bar Association, and Democratic Chairman for Cape May County.

Bob is remembered for being a charter member of the Stone Harbor Rescue Squad where he volunteered his legal services.

The list of organizations and causes that benefited from Bob Taylor's help and interest is lengthy and remarkable. He truly had a life well-lived.

Bob Taylor is survived by his wife and children. Funeral services are set for Friday, May 6th.

Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties