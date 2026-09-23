Tailgating prior to the start of NFL games goes back a long, long way.

In Philadelphia, when Veterans Stadium opened in 1971, the popularity of tailgating at Eagles games quickly became very popular. The practice carried over and even expanded when Lincoln Financial Field debuted in 2003.

Sometimes tailgating is structured, with fans organizations developing a firm state-of-attack, while others, well, go at it with much gusto, but little planning.

From now on, a plan might be the best way to go. Things outside Lincoln Financial Field are changing.

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Getty Images Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles

More Parking Rules at Eagles Football Games

If you like to roll up to the Eagles games with your big honkin' RV or bus, you're going to find yourself paying more - and following more rules.

6ABC is reporting that starting October 4th - the next Eagles home game - a new policy, and new charges, will go into effect.

If you have an oversized vehicle, lot attendants will direct you to a parking area, in lot D and the upper part of lot N. If you have a pass for lot E or H, you can park there, put in an assigned space only. You can no longer choose your own space.

All oversized vehicles will have assigned footprints - and all you equipment, vehicles, and activities must stay in your footprint

Additionally, standard sized vehicles will no longer be allowed in the oversized vehicle area. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Prices will also increase.

What do you think? Will this have an affect on how you tailgate?

SOURCE: 6ABC