I thought I had officially seen every possible Halloween food.

Pumpkin donuts? Obviously.

Halloween cupcakes? Of course.

Candy that somehow starts appearing in stores approximately three months before Halloween? Naturally.

But Halloween bagels? That one caught me off guard.

I recently came across a Facebook post from Poppy’s Bagels and More featuring mummy and eyeball bagels, and now I genuinely need to try one.

Wait… Halloween Breakfast Is a Thing?

Poppy’s has locations in both Galloway and Ventnor, so Atlantic County has apparently decided that spooky season needs to start before we even leave the house in the morning.

And I’m SO here for it.

The bagels are decorated to look like little mummies and eyeballs, which is exactly the kind of silly seasonal food I will absolutely fall for.

Because why should Halloween fun be limited to candy and desserts?

Give me a spooky bagel and a coffee and suddenly my entire morning is better.

READ MORE: 3 South Jersey Towns That Belong On Your Fall Weekend Bucket List

I Need the Eyeball Bagel, Immediately

I also feel like this is the perfect Halloween breakfast for kids.

Imagine telling your child they're getting an eyeball bagel for breakfast.

You'd probably have to drag them away from the kitchen.

Poppy’s is a South Jersey breakfast-and-lunch spot, and its menu already includes plenty of traditional bagel and breakfast options.

But these?

These are officially on my fall food bucket list.