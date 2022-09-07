Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store.

The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.

Officer Tyler Suralik gathered pertinent information to include the time that the person who called in the order scheduled to pick up his purchase of over $2,000.00 in alcoholic beverages. Through investigation, Officer Suralik was able to identify the caller who placed the order and later observed him walking into Ocean Beverage to pick up his order.

The caller, 27-year-old Tommy K. Falu-Colon of Jamaica, NY, was arrested on-site without incident and was charged accordingly.

If you have been the victim of fraud, theft, or other crimes, you are encouraged to contact the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7414 to file a police report.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

