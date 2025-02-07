If you have a warrant out for your arrest, perhaps it's not a good idea to draw attention to yourself.

Apparently, four people were not aware of that and they're all facing charges in Brigantine after allegedly not paying cab fare.

The Brigantine Police Department says at about 1:30 early Thursday morning, their officers responded to a cab fare dispute in the 2900 block of W. Brigantine Avenue. There, the cab driver provided a description of four people who ran from him without paying for their ride.

A pair of officers located the four, who all had active warrants for their arrest.

Police say during their investigation, quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The following new charges were filed as a result of this investigation:

30-year-old Steven Snook, Jr., of Washington, NJ — charged on a summons with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension. He had five warrants for his arrest and he was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

34-year-old Ashley Smith of Atlantic City — charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She had two warrants for her arrest which two municipal court judges granted her to be released on her own recognizance for. She was issued a summons to appear in court on her new charges.

36-year-old Samantha Ratty of Brigantine — charged on a summons with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension. She had two warrants for her arrest and was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

43-year-old Vito Gagliardi of Brigantine — lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on multiple active arrest warrants.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.