A Pornographic Landmark in South Jersey Reduced to Rubble

An establishment that was known for its, shall we say, entertainment of an adult nature, has been reduced to a pile of rubble.

Our travels take us to the heart of South Jersey, Williamstown in Gloucester County to be exact, where a bright purple and white building with no windows no longer stands.

The Les Gals Adult Entertainment Center has been demolished.

Les Gals in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Les Gals in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

(Side note: imagine sneaking away to a place like this only to have the Google Maps car take a picture of your vehicle parked out front...)

Standing way outside of town on the Black Horse Pike, this place has been closed since the mid-2010s. Back then, it was listed for sale. Apparently, no one bought it and it fell into disrepair over the years. A few months ago, a fire damaged the back of the building.

Within the past several days, the building has been demolished and the lot has been cleared.

Rubble is all that remains after a former adult entertainment center in Williamstown NJ was recently demolished - Photo: Chris Coleman Rubble is all that remains after a former adult entertainment center in Williamstown NJ was recently demolished - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Decent reviews

I managed to find one or two old reviews of the place online.

Tiny stage, glass booths, dim lights, and B+ lookers are all here. It's reasonably clean, doesn't reek of disinfectant, and offers privacy.

There aren't many places where "doesn't reek of disinfectant" is a selling point.

What's this?

While taking some pictures of the rubble the other day, one thing caught my eye.

Is that a big tub? - Photo: Chris Coleman Is that a big tub? - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Is that a really large bathtub or something? Was that in there? Was that the one thing that someone salvaged from the inside?

Ewww.

If those walls could have talked... actually, it's probably best that they couldn't.

