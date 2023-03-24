Absecon, NJ Couple Stays Married 40 Years Despite His Peeps Addiction

Love!

Sometimes, especially in marriage, some give and take is required.

We were talking about Peeps, the Easter candy, and wondering if kids even like Peeps!

Peeps are celebrating their 100th birthday! They started in New York in 1923 and today they're made in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

According to the company that makes them, Just Born, you can't own stock in Peeps, Just Born is a private company.

We got a call from Sue from Absecon. Sue and Bill have been married 40 years despite the fact that Bill has a "problem" with Peeps. Listen:

What kind of Peeps problem does your spouse have? Are Peeps coming between you?

LOL!

Happy Easter and enjoy your Peeps!

Peeps for Your Dog...Yes, it is a real thing! They aren't full of marshmallows but they are just as colorful as a real Peep. (And your dog would probably love to tear these to shreds!)

