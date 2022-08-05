Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex

Oyster Bay apartments in Absecon NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex.

The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence confirming the discharge of a firearm(s) in the area.

Officials did not indicate if anyone or anything was struck by the gunfire.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Absecon Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is urged to call (609) 641-0667. Tips or reports can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (800) 658-8477.

