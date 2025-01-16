Authorities in Absecon say an investigation into a recent hit-and-run crash has lead to two people - a father and his son - being arrested after an alleged false confession.

It was back on Saturday, November 30th, when a man and his dog were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue; the driver fled the scene.

The dog was killed and the man, 25-year-old Syed Hoque of Absecon, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, officers located a vehicle matching a description and stopped it. Initially, 52-year-old Byron A. Jones of Mays Landing was arrested for his alleged involvement, which was later revealed to be a cover-up, according to police.

Absecon Police now say,

Utilizing digital forensic analysis along with traditional investigative methods, Crash Investigators determined that Amir A. Jones, 20, of Mays Landing, was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Amir A. Jones was charged with the following offenses:

Leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury

Endangering an injured victim

Motorist hitting a domestic animal required to stop

Failure to report an accident

Numerous related motor vehicle offenses

Byron A. Jones was charged with the following:

Hindering apprehension of another

False reports to law enforcement authorities

The Absecon Police Department’s Traffic Safety unit was assisted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.