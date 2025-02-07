A South Jersey man is headed to prison for knocking his girlfriend's teeth out.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Tuesday, 33-year-old LaQuay Taylor of Mays Landing was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree aggravated assault.

It was back on March 23rd of last year when officers with the Absecon Police Department were called to the Travelodge on Absecon Blvd. for a report of a domestic violence incident.

At the scene, cops found a woman in the lobby of the motel bleeding from her mouth and several teeth were missing.

Officers determined that the victim got into an argument with her boyfriend, Taylor, in their motel room. When that argument turned violent, prosecutors say he chased her down a hallway and eventually hit "the victim with a closed fist several times, resulting in facial injuries."

Taylor fled the scene and was placed on a warrant. He was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.