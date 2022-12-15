I have to be honest with you, my road rage is getting worse by the day. Usually, I can remain calm, cool, and collected under that kind of pressure, but lately, it's getting harder and harder to do so.

Get our free mobile app

Have you noticed how congested it seems to be getting on the roadways here in Atlantic County? Ever since people started moving down here in the middle of the pandemic, the traffic's gotten worse and worse. We've now reached a point where so many of us would rather drive out of the way than commute on all the main roads to reach our destination. The traffic's just out of control.

Car queue in the bad traffic road chat9780 loading...

That's especially true for the Black Horse Pike, particularly in Mays Landing.

It may be hard to believe now, but there really was a time when driving on the Black Horse Pike wasn't that bad regardless of the time you were traveling. Sure, sometimes there was heavier traffic than normal, but it didn't take you 25 minutes to go nine miles, that's for sure. Now, there are three specific time slots that you should know you're going to be stuck in traffic for if you're traveling on the Black Horse Pike.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

The Early Morning Commute

I have to take the Black Horse Pike into work everyday, but I don't really hit a lot of traffic because I leave so early. If you're commuting between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 in the morning, just know that you need to give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go if you need to take the pike to get there.

The Lunch Rush

You don't typically think of hitting rush hour-style traffic in the middle of the day. Let me tell you, on the Black Horse Pike, it DEFINITELY is a thing. For whatever reason, you'll always get backed up going west on the Black Horse Pike between 12:30 and 2:30. I personally think that's because of all the fast food spots and restaurants. That's where everyone's headed at lunchtime.

Rush Hour HELL

We already know how awful it is to travel on the Black Horse Pike between 4:30-7p. First of all, the buses aren't even done dropping the kids back home from school at that time, so they can be a pain to get stuck behind. Still, make sure you're obeying the laws regarding what to do when a school bus slows down, stops, etc! Secondly, with everybody in such a rush to get home after the workday, it can be a pretty rough ride. Finally, the sheer number of drivers on the road during that time is significantly more than any other time of the day.

Make sure to let us know what other South Jersey roads you can't stand to travel on during these times of the day.

These 20 Black Horse Pike Eyesores in South Jersey Need to Go Now While many businesses have thrived on the Black Horse Pike between the 42 Freeway and Atlantic City, many have not. Let's take a look at some of the worst eyesores that need to be dealt with.

Eight Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go All eight of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.