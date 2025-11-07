Tragic news from off the South Jersey roads in Gloucester County.

Late Thursday night (11/6) around 9 p.m., a bicyclist was struck and fatally killed on the southbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike (Route 42) near Berlin Cross Keys Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

Get our free mobile app

According to officials, the driver remained at the scene. The cyclist tragically did not survive the crash, dying at the scene of the collision. The southbound lanes of the Pike were closed while responders worked.

Black Horse Pike Route 42 Washington Township Google Maps loading...

Not Many Details Revealed Yet

While we don’t have all the details yet, it’s a sobering reminder of how fast things can change, and how even the most routine drive can turn into a nightmare. We must send deep condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and to the community processing this loss.

Don’t forget that the driver (who stayed at the scene) is definitely experiencing grief too: the trauma of an accident, the burden of what happened, the unanswerable question of “What if …?”

Police Lights Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash loading...

A Call For More Awareness

This stretch of road in our region (really ALL of the Black Horse Pike) carries heavy traffic and has seen too many serious incidents. Let this awful event remind all of us, drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, to stay vigilant: slow down, give space, use lights, stay visible, and assume someone else might not see you.

For now, we mourn a life cut short and reflect on how shared responsibility on the road might prevent the next tragedy.

South Jersey Roads With The Absolute WORST Drivers Local road rage is always at an all-time high on these South Jersey roadways. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Nick Guarino