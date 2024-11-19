The magic of Oz is in the air. Can you feel it? I've been waiting for this moment since I was 12-years-old. The "Wicked" movie hits theaters this week and I couldn't be more excited!

Get our free mobile app

While everybody else was throwing huge Sweet Sixteen birthday parties, my dream was for my closest friends and I to go to New York City to experience Wicked on Broadway. When I found out we were going, my heart basically leapt out of my soon-to-be 16-year-old chest. I related so much to Elphaba, the green witch that was considered an outcast by most of her schoolmates. I was a theater kid with a really big heart and bigger personality, to boot. I was Elphie. Fast-forward to adulthood: when I found out they were finally bringing it to the big screen, I think I spit my water out and burst into tears at the same time.

This is a BIG week for so many people just like me.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

The whole world is acknowledging Wicked-week, even Atlantic City! The magic of Oz is headed to the Tropicana in AC and the whole state couldn't be more excited. The Trop is fully embracing the upcoming premiere of the Wicked movie with a week full of ✨ bewitching ✨ events and exclusive offerings.

From November 20-26, guests can experience the magic on the big screen with IMAX screenings. Boogie Nights will be hosting two special Wicked-themed nights on November 22 and 23, filled with fun and mystical vibes.

Universal Pictures | Youtube Universal Pictures | Youtube loading...

I'm excited to try all the themed cocktails. Obviously, I'll have to try the "Ozpresso Martini". It's a mix of Absolut Vanilla, Kahlua, and espresso. If darker cocktails aren't your thing, you should go with the "Ozmopolitan". They describe it as a zesty blend of Absolut Citron, triple sec, and cranberry juice.

The Tropicana is going all out. It will be decked out in moody, Oz-inspired décor, creating the perfect backdrop for plenty of Insta-worthy photo ops.

Universal Pictures | Youtube Universal Pictures | Youtube loading...

So, whether you're enjoying a cocktail, catching the film, or dancing the night away, the Tropicana is transforming into a land of magic, mischief, and musical wonder. Don’t miss out on this exciting Wicked takeover.

Get ready to try Trop's awesome "Wicked"-themed drinks:

Cocktails Inspired By New "Wicked" Movie At Tropicana Atlantic City The Tropicana is getting the full Oz treatment as they celebrate the release of Universal Pictures' new "Wicked" movie. Get ready to try fabulous Oz-themed cocktails all "Wicked"-week long. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal