How's your 2024 so far? It's been a wild ride, right? I think it's time for us to chill a little. That's why we're teaming up with the folks at Sea Spa Sanctuary inside Tropicana's Chelsea Tower to hook you and your guest up with a little bit of well-overdue relaxation.

Sea Spa Sanctuary, a whimsical playground to renew your mind & body, is inspired by the natural surroundings of our seaside locale. Inspired by the Atlantic Ocean, The Sea Spa Sanctuary is a tranquil Seaside Sanctuary perfect for a little R&R. Guests unwind before a treatment in the Elements sanctuary which includes jacuzzi, dry sauna, steam room, heated benches and floor. The 7,000 sq ft location embraces the vintage Atlantic City sea-inspired beauty. The spa channels a transformative interplay of water, stone and sky. It serves guests to rejuvenate and recharge.

You and a friend could be relaxing at Sea Spa Sanctuary in AC

Do you need a spa day? We can help!

Head over to the Cat Country 107.3 app. Click the "open mic" button. You're going to tell us three reasons why you deserve a spa day with Jahna!

**The funnier, the better!**

If you and your guest are chosen, you'll get to choose between two services:

1.) TROPICAL Relaxation Massage - Treat mind, body and spirit. Enjoy blends of exotic oils infused with therapeutic essential oils help to restore balance, soothe the mind and body while moisturizing and replenishing the skin with much-needed nutrients. A combination of massage techniques is used to relieve muscle tension and restore harmony and inner peace.

2.) VITAMIN C Brightening Facial - Get brighter, more luminous skin with this anti-aging facial boosted with the power of three potent sources of Vitamin C including Kakadu Plum and Lime Caviar. This is followed by a Vitamin C masque and a relaxing hand and arm massage. Skin is left smooth, rejuvenated, and glowingly beautiful.



We'll choose 5 winners throughout the week starting Monday, September 16th.

If chosen, you'll join Jahna Michal for a wonderful session of pampering at Sea Spa Sanctuary on Monday, September 23rd!

**Gratuity for service not included**

