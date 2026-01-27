The Barefoot Country Music Fest theme night voting is LIVE & these fits are going to be EVERYWHERE.

If summer at the shore had a soundtrack, for me, Barefoot Country Music Fest would be the chorus. Voting is OFFICIALLY open for the 2026 festival going down on the Wildwood beach this June.

I live for the moment when flip-flops replace sneakers and live country music takes over the Wildwood beach. Well, it’s that time again. BCMF is letting fans choose three theme nights for this June’s festival. What you wear matters almost as much as who’s on stage, right?

Barefoot Country Music Fest Hawaiian Theme Night BarefootCountryMusicFest.com loading...

What Are The Barefoot Country Music Fest 2026 Theme Nights?

Picking a theme night is basically harder than picking your festival boots, and THAT says a lot. Red, White & Blue (Stars & Stripes) Day is already locked in (because obviously ), but the festival wants YOU to help decide the other three nights. The options are stacked, and honestly, narrowing it down feels harder than picking your festival outfit.

Here Are The 2026 Theme Night Options

The theme nights that need your vote are:

Rodeo Rave Night

Camo Country

Diamonds & Denim

Tie Dye / Hawaiian

Rock n Roll / Leather

Coastal Cowgirl / Cowboy

Night In The Wild (animal print)

Blackout Night

You can also write in your own idea. Sometimes the best themes start in the comments.

Barefoot Country Music Fest 2026 Theme Night Voting Barefoot Countr yMusic Fest via FB loading...

How To Vote For Barefoot Country Music Fest Theme Nights (And When)

Voting is open now on all social platforms @barefootcountrymusicfest. Just comment the emoji HERE for your top three picks to cast your vote.

Last day to vote is Tuesday, February 3

Theme nights will be announced on Friday, February 6

Start planning the fits, grab the glitter, and rally your group chat. Summer (and beach concerts) are almost back and we’re so ready. Which theme are you voting for, and what are you wearing? Because the group chat needs answers.

If you want your concert concert stacked even more this year, make sure you add these to your list:

