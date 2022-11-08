If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.

And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list.

A few examples

Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed after over 40 years.

Voltaco's in Ocean City closed after almost 70.

Nan and Pop's Kitchen in Wildwood closed a few weeks ago (some of their food will be available at pop-up events).

Grindstone in Williamstown will no longer be making gourmet pizza (unless it's a private party).

Ward's Pastry, also in Ocean City (not exactly a restaurant, but still...), is gone after nearly a century.

And that's just a few of many.

New addition to the list

Now comes word that a popular spot for breakfast down the shore has closed for good.

Within the past few days, Brian's Waffle House on Dune Drive in Avalon has announced they are shutting down after 23 years.

We wanted officially announce that we have decided to permanently close. We had another great season and for 23+ years Brian's Waffle House has been a large part of our lives. However we have decided to make a change, work less and have some more free time to enjoy life. We would like to thank all our customers and staff, past and present. See you on the Beach next Summer!

Lots of comments on their Facebook page show just how much this restaurant will be missed.

Devastated. My grandparents have been bringing me here for the majority of my life, and I’ve passed that tradition to my own children now. They will surely be just as saddened as I am. Enjoy the time to yourselves!

Brian’s Waffle House has been the go-to spot for our family for two decades. Summer won’t be the same without you. Wishing you all the best

Ooohhhhhh nooooooo! My ABSOLUTE FAVORITE place for breakfast! You all will be missed! Best wishes,and thanks for all the great food and service!

