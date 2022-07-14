Five People Stole Four Luxury Vehicles in Three Hours in Avalon, NJ

Five People Stole Four Luxury Vehicles in Three Hours in Avalon, NJ

Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing four luxury vehicles in Avalon NJ - Photos: Avalon Police Department

Authorities in Avalon are urging people to always keep their cars locked after five people, all considered dangerous, allegedly stole four luxury vehicles in the span of three hours early Tuesday morning.

The thefts, according to WPVI-TV, all happened between 2 and 5 AM.

Police Chief Jeff Christopher told the station, "they were in different areas of Avalon. We had a Bentley, Mercedes, a BMW and a Porsche were all stolen."

And the thieves didn't just break into unlocked cars -- they allegedly entered unlocked houses and took the keys.

Detectives believe the suspects are from the Newark area and they scouted the vehicles that they wanted to take.

Don't be the next victim

The Avalon Police Department offers these common sense tips:

  • Make sure your house and vehicles are secure and locked.
  • Keep all valuables out of plain sight or removed from vehicles.
  • If you have a camera and/or alarm system, make sure they are on and working properly.
  • Some vehicles have mirrors that will automatically fold in when they are locked -- thieves will look for that.

Again, officials consider this group to be dangerous; they say, "do not approach these individuals."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Avalon Police Department at (609) 967-5909.

