If you’re like the majority of us, you’re probably juggling work, family, and the emotional task of caring for aging parents.

It’s one of the hardest chapters in life… watching the people who once raised and cared for you begin to need help themselves.

A recent survey from Choice Mutual confirms what a lot of us here in NJ are already feeling. This isn’t easy, and most of us aren’t quite sure how to handle it.

Most of Us Don’t Feel Ready to Be Caregivers

According to the survey, only 42% of New Jerseyans feel prepared to step into the role of caregiver. That means over half of us are either unsure or completely unready.

It’s not just about logistics of it all, either. It’s the emotional weight of watching your parents decline, of making tough decisions about their care (like whether or not to put them in a nursing home), and balancing that with everything else in your life. I already went through it with my dad. He passed away in 2023.

The Harsh Reality Of Caring For Aging Parents In NJ Photo by Andre Taissin on Unsplash

The Financial Toll Is Real

Even if you’re emotionally ready, the financial side is a whole different beast. 69% of New Jersey residents are concerned about the financial strain of caregiving.

Between home care, medical expenses, and time off work, the costs can pile up fast. Not to mention the fact that they aren’t always covered by insurance.

The Harsh Reality Of Caring For Aging Parents in NJ Photo by Mariela Ferbo on Unsplash

Not Everyone Wants Parents Living With Them

Maybe it’s cultural, or maybe it’s space—either way, only 42% of New Jerseyans prefer to have their parents live with them or another family member. That leaves many families struggling to find alternative care options that are both compassionate and affordable.

You’re Definitely Not Alone

If you’re going through this, know that you're not alone. Many in South Jersey are walking the same path, figuring it out one day at a time. The best we can do is prepare, talk openly with our families, and share valuable resources whenever possible.

