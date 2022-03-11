Alan Jackson Doing Last Call Concert at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall

This may be your last chance to see Alan Jackson in historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City!

It's been a while since Jackson last played Boardwalk Hall (2005).

Jackson will be bringing his "Last Call: One More For The Road" to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday, October 7th. It promises to be a great night of traditional country with one of the all-time greats.

Tickets for Alan Jackson officially go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

Cat Country listeners will be able to take part in a special presale on Thursday, March 17th. The presale code that you'll need on that day, from 10 am - 10 pm is Radio.

