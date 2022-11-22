Alert Homeowner Gets 2 Atlantic City, NJ, Teens Charged With Car Burglaries in Ventnor

Alert Homeowner Gets 2 Atlantic City, NJ, Teens Charged With Car Burglaries in Ventnor

5700 block of Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Police in Ventnor say two teens from Atlantic City have been charged with car burglaries and the arrests are being credited to an alert homeowner.

The scene unfolded Monday night at around 8:30 when a resident witnessed two subjects pulling on car door handles in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

A responding officer reviewed the incident on the homeowner's surveillance system and then a short time later, officials stopped two men matching those in the footage in the 5700 block of Ventnor Avenue.

The two were both identified as 17-year-olds from Atlantic City and they were taken into custody.

Police say when they searched the area, they found two additional vehicles that had been burglarized, one of which was captured on video surveillance.

The investigation into these incidents suggests that the two males were searching for keys within unlocked vehicles and had every intention on stealing vehicles.

Both juveniles were charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal attempt, and conspiracy. They were later lodged in Harbor Fields Atlantic Youth Detention Center pending court proceedings.

