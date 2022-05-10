What's with the wind lately, huh?

The weather's been not so great to New Jersey lately. Gnarly would be a good word to describe the rain and wind the Garden State has been experiencing over the last few days. Whether or not your town saw any, there was definitely some damage left behind.

Get our free mobile app

Plenty of damage reports have been rolling in from Jersey's coastal towns. The shore did not receive any kindness from Mother Nature this weekend. The wind was so strong that it even knocked down a house that was under construction on the beach of Stone Harbor. Not the best look for the contractor in charge of that project, but that's not the point!

The point is that, unfortunately, the wind caused some significant damage. Signs of that damage have been plastered all over social media. One set of pictures that has everybody's mouths hitting the floor are some that show what's left of 4th Street Beach in Ocean City. The beach eroded so much over the last few days that the water is just about touching the dunes. Luckily, the dunes are still in place.

So, what does that mean with summer being so close to kicking off? If the city begins a dredging project, then people will, most likely, be able to enjoy that stretch of sand like they have for the past few decades or so. If not, well there really isn't a lot of room for people to plop their butts in the sand on that 4th Street section. People would have to choose another section of Ocean City beach to enjoy.

There's no real reason to freak out, though. Plenty of people remember when there weren't as many strips of sand to enjoy in Ocean City as there are at the present time. The water used to come up all the way to the boards, so this wouldn't be the first time the ocean came that close to civilization. That wouldn't be a great situation for homeowners along that strip, though.

Check out the pictures HERE.

Source: Facebook

Five Fun South Jersey Places To Take The Kids Before The Shoobies Invade For Summer South Jersey has so much for kids to do during their summer vacation, but if you don't cross them off your summer bucket list before the 4th of July, then you're looking at waiting in lines filled with shoobies for the rest of the season.

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.