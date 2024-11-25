New Jersey Movie Theaters Send Out A Strong Warning

Apparently, it hasn't been a huge issue yet, but make sure you're taking the warning from AMC Theaters seriously regarding singing your heart out once you book your ticket to head out and see Wicked: Part 1.

Resist the urge, fellow musical theatre-nerds!

New Jersey AMC Theaters Releases Warning To Movie-Goers

I, for one, haven't gotten a chance to see the film yet. Being a true musical theatre kid, my heart was broken when I realized I wasn't going to able to take in the film during opening weekend. That's okay, though. I wouldn't have been able to belt out any of the songs anyway.

AMC Theaters has prohibited singing of any kind during screening of the new Wicked film. If you were hoping to relive your musical theatre days while belting out Elphaba's legendary song, "Defying Gravity," just know that might get you kicked out.

***SPOILER*** At least, that song doesn't happen until the end of part 1, right?

Not all moviegoers are former musical theatre kids. AMC wants to make sure the Wicked experience is one all film enthusiasts enjoy.

"Wicked" Sing-a-longs Coming Soon

You won't have to wait too long to belt out your favorites like "Popular" and "The Wizard And I". Universal Pictures has announced they're releasing a Wicked sing-along version to select movie theaters starting on Christmas Day 2024!

Warm up your voice now so you're ready to hit those final high notes with Cynthia Erivo once "Defying Gravity" starts playing.

