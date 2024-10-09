“American Idol” Star Returning To South Jersey For Fall Festival

If you're an American Idol fan, you might have seen this gal for the first time on Season 16 back in 2018. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan were all blown away by this girl's charisma, originality, and voice.

The best part about it for those of us here in the Garden State? She's from right here in South Jersey.

Carly Moffa grew up in Williamstown, just short drive up on the Atlantic City Expressway. You might recognize her last name: Moffa. Ever hear of Moffa's Farm in Deptford/Gloucester Township area? What about Moffa's Christmas Tree Farm in Williamstown? That's her family!

Carly captured the hearts of America when she auditioned for American Idol when she shared the story about her mom getting diagnosed with MS. It's been quite the exciting journey for Carly since her American Idol days. She's killing it in the Nashville music scene. She lives down there full-time and travels all around the country bringing her music to her Idol fans.

Williamstown, NJ, "American Idol" star to play South Jersey fall festival

She's stopping back here in South Jersey this October to play a quick set right in Gloucester Township!

You'll find her on Saturday, October 19th at the Gloucester Township Food and Craft Beer Festival. It's expected to be a day of delicious food and a whole lot of fun with food trucks, music, and vendors.

You'll catch Carly on stage to open the show at 2:15 p.m. All the info can be found on the Gloucester Township official Facebook page below:

In case you forget Carly's emotional American Idol audition, here it is.

