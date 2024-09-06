It’s fall y’all. The morning air is crisp, the leaves are starting to turn those gorgeous shades of gold and red, and the Garden State is practically bursting with fun ways to celebrate the upcoming season.

If you're looking to make the most out of this autumn, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a roundup of some awesome fall activities happening this month right here in South Jersey and beyond. Grab your pumpkin spice latte and let’s dive in!

New Jersey's best fall festivals for 2024

1.) Happy Day Farm Fall Festival: September 14 – November 3, 2024

Happy Day Farm’s Fall Festival in Manalapan is a blast for the whole family! You can get lost in their Luke Bryan themed corn maze, go pumpkin picking, or enjoy a hayride. You can munch on seasonal treats and check out all the cool activities they got going on. They're organized by days of the week, so it’s a good idea to check their schedule for any special events or themed weekends before you go.

2.) Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest: September 13 – October 13, 2024 (Weekends Only)

Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest in Wildwood is a lively celebration of German culture with a range of fun activities. You can enjoy live music, authentic German food, and a variety of craft beers while taking in the festive atmosphere. There are also family-friendly games and attractions to keep everyone entertained. The event features traditional Oktoberfest games like stein hoisting and sausage racing. It’s a great way to enjoy some fall fun by the shore!

3.) Six Flags Kids Boo Fest: September 14th – November 3, 2024 (Weekends Only)

Six Flags Great Adventure is known for their annual “Fright Fest,” of course. But did you know they have a kid-friendly Halloween celebration too? Starting September 14th, every weekend until November 3rd will be Kids Boo Fest over in Jackson! During the day, there will be spooky, kid-friendly rides, trick-or-treating trails, and tons of other fun fall-themed activities and shows!

4.) Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay: September 28 – 29, 2024

Margate’s Fall Funfest is a family-friendly event packed with over 110 booths and activities for all ages. There’s live entertainment, delicious food, and a range of vendors. There are fun games and activities for kids, along with a variety of seasonal treats to sample.

There are plenty more festivals where these four came from, but these are just some fantastic favorites from around the Garden State that you just CAN'T miss out on this year.

Here's a few more if you're trying to fill all your weekends with fun fall outings:

