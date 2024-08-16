Here’s Why Most Of NJ’s Beaches Feel More Cramped Than Ever

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle during the warmer months, South Jersey's beaches are definitely NOT for you.

Don't get me wrong, the beach towns are lovely all year round. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. During the summer, though, the beaches are, in a word, CROWDED.

Depending on which shore town you prefer, people pack onto the sand like canned sardines.

After spending the afternoon at a beach last week, I had a, sort-of, revelation. Maybe, it's not that the beaches are more crowded than in previous years. Maybe, it's actually our beach accessories causing all the problems. Think about it! We all bring more and more with us to go plop our butts in the sand for the day with each passing year.

We've got a cooler for drinks, a cooler for cold food, and maybe even a different bag altogether for the snacks. You've also got to factor in kids' beach toys, the boogie boards/skim boards, the bags of towels, the beach blankets, the umbrella, etc. It's A LOT.

I have NEVER seen as many of one specific beach accessory as I did that day. EVERYBODY is using beach canopies now. Have you noticed that? Beach umbrellas are slowly becoming a thing of the past.

NJ beaches feel so much smaller due the allowance of beach canopies

While it's true that some of New Jersey's beaches have limited the usage of beach tents, that's not true for all shore towns. Brigantine, Ventnor, and North Wildwood are among the very few that have mandated a hard "no" to canopies.

If you have a big family, this item could be a lifesaver because it eliminates the need to bring two umbrellas. However, if there's only two of you headed to the beach for the day, is it really necessary for you to bring a GIANT beach canopy? Let's be SO for real... you do NOT need a beach tent for two people. It takes up SO MUCH SPACE.

I'm just going to go ahead and say it. If you're going to the beach just you and one other person for the day, leave the tent/canopy at home. Is a beach umbrella really not good enough? Other than it potentially blowing away on a really windy day, it does the job of shading you just fine.

