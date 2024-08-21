New Jersey's beaches are famous for their beauty and charm, making them some of the most sought-after spots for summer fun. Stretching along the entire coastline, awaits shoobies and locals alike are the beautiful shores with golden sands and picturesque views up and down.

South Jersey, in particular, is known for its fantastic beach towns that offer the perfect blend of relaxation and family-friendly activities. Towns like Ocean City, Wildwood, and Point Pleasant have earned a reputation for being top-notch family resorts because they have a bit of everything: clean, safe beaches, exciting boardwalks, and plenty of attractions like amusement parks and water parks. Plus, the small-town atmosphere makes it easy for families to enjoy quality time together. With gorgeous beaches and a welcoming vibe, South Jersey really shines as a great destination for a summer getaway.

The beach towns in New Jersey aren't exactly thought to be budget-friendly, though.

As you can imagine, the demand for time at the Jersey shore.during the peak summer months is really high this time of year. That means prices for things like accommodations, food, and parking can skyrocket. Since rentals close to the shore are in high demand, they often come with a pretty hefty price tag. Not to mention the fact that the cost of living in New Jersey is generally higher than many other states, which can make everything from hotel rates to dining out more expensive.



If you want to enjoy some of the fun activities or attractions at the beach, like amusement parks or special events, those can add up quickly too. So while a beach vacation here in NJ can be a fantastic experience, it’s a good idea to plan ahead and budget for these extra costs to make the most of your trip.



The best free beaches in New Jersey

What can save you and your family a little bit of money, though, is staying in one of the towns on the coast that offers a free beach. While it's true there aren't too many of those, you can make a great vacation and save a couple hundred bucks (depending on the size of your family) if you spend most of your time on the sand.

Here's a list of all the beaches you can take your family to this Labor Day Weekend without having to purchase any beach tags:

NJ's Free Beaches to enjoy this Labor Day Weekend The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.