Nobody's denying the beauty and splendor of New Jersey's picturesque coastline. Everybody loves the Jersey Shore. There's so much to do, the views are gorgeous, the food is amazing; what's not to love?

If I'm being honest, there is at least one thing that can be annoying about spending time at the beaches in Jersey during the summer: the beach tags.

New Jersey beaches that require tags

If you have a big family, you could be spending an arm and a leg to even have the right to stick your toes in the sand. You better hope you only stick to one beach per season. Buying beach tags for multiple beaches can get pretty pricey.

That's why so many people don't buy them anymore. Don't think that stops them from enjoying their favorite beach town. Instead, these people just deploy epic dodge-and-ditch techniques to avoid the beach tag checkers as they walk up and down the sand all day.

NJ beach badge prices

Some people dive in the water to avoid being asked for proof of badge.

Others pretend to be sleeping.

We got to talk to a professional beach tag checker who revealed the ultimate pro-tip for people hoping to never be asked for proof of tags.

So, what's the best way to avoid beach checkers on New Jersey's beaches?

A former professional beach checker who used to work on a South Jersey beach that, for these purposes, will remain unnamed, told us that you should tell them you forgot your beach badge at home or in the car, start walking away towards the exit, the beach taggers will move on and that's when you're in the clear.

GENIUS, right??

