Another legendary restaurant chain files for bankruptcy — 3 NJ locations, 1 near Philadelphia

Another legendary restaurant chain files for bankruptcy — 3 NJ locations, 1 near Philadelphia

Hooters, with 3 locations in NJ and 1 in PA, has filed for bankruptcy protection - Photo: Canva

In a story that has been repeated countless times over the past few months, yet another national restaurant chain has filed for bankruptcy protection.

News snapshot

  • National restaurant chain is facing $376 million in debt
  • Hundreds of locations across America, including 3 in NJ and 1 near Philadelphia
  • Chain is famous for its chicken wings — among other things

Hooters files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters is reporting that Hooters of America filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

To tackle its $376 million debt, the 42-year-old chain, famous for its wings and orange-uniformed waitresses, plans on selling all of its nearly 150 company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by the company's founders.

Like many chains, Hooters has faced several hurdles lately — the COVID pandemic, inflation, and high operating costs are just a few.

Hooters on US Route 1 in Lawrence Township NJ recently closed - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

For fans of the chain, there is some good news: all of Hooters' restaurants will remain open, including the other 150 or so locations owned and operated by franchisees.

FOX Business quoted Hooters of America CEO Sal Melilli as saying the Hooters chain is "here to stay," and,

Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect.

Hooters was incorporated in Florida on April Fools Day 1983 by six businessmen: Lynn D. Stewart, Gil DiGiannantonio, Ed Droste, Billy Ranieri, Ken Wimmer, and Dennis Johnson. That date was chosen because they thought their idea was going to be a failure, per Wikipedia. Instead, the chain would rapidly expand to over 400 locations around the world with 15,000 employees.

Hooters near the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia PA - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Hooters locations in our region

New Jersey

  • Atlantic City
  • East Brunswick
  • Somerset

Pennsylvania

  • King of Prussia

Delaware

  • Newark
  • New Castle

New York

  • Albany
  • Farmingdale
  • Fresh Meadows

Related chain restaurant news

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: AC Facebook
Categories: New Jersey News, News

More From Cat Country 107.3