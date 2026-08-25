I never needed a map or GPS to get where I was going as a kid. I don't know if it's just because I paid attention when we were driving to and from all the hot spots around town or if I just have a good sense of direction.

Either way, I can't fathom that there are kids and young adults these days who have no idea where they're going without a GPS in their own hometowns. That BLOWS my mind.

Honestly, they could probably do without all the cell phone screen time, in general... especially since Gen Z is logging a massive nine hours a day. If you're going to rely entirely on your phone to navigate your own backyard though, you better keep your app usage under control so you always have a GPS available when you need it.

READ MORE: Atlantic City Named Best NJ Town For Content Creators

The Hidden Background App Drains

New research from OurPCB highlights which apps are secretly murdering your smartphone battery behind the scenes. Fitness trackers like Fitbit and social giants like Instagram tie for the worst offenders, each demanding access to 13 different phone features including continuous background location tracking.

Even when you aren't actively scrolling, these programs pull data constantly. Everyday social platforms and dating apps like Tinder and Hinge also dominate the top 20.

Manage Your Screen Time, It Matters

If NJ's kids today can't navigate their local streets without digital help, letting apps kill your battery is a risky game.

Get our free mobile app

To ensure their GPS doesn't quit on them when they're stranded across town, they should cut down on the mindless scrolling and audit your app settings today. Restricting unnecessary location permissions will keep your battery alive so you never get stuck offline. It's a shame they need to be online all the time, but I guess at this point, it just is what it is.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt