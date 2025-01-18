A Camden County man is facing serious charges after he allegedly shot at a vehicle following an argument.

The Glassboro Police Department says at about 1:30 AM on New Year's Day, a woman got into her car after a verbal dispute, intending to drive to police headquarters. when Tramaine Norman "began shooting at the vehicle with a rifle, hitting it multiple times as she was backing out of her driveway."

A nearby business was also struck by a rifle round.

The victim continued to the police department to report the incident. Officers then responded to the unit block of South Delsea Drive where they located multiple shell casings, but Norman had fled the area.

Unit block of South Delsea Drive in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Police say the gun that was used was legally registered and owned by the victim.

On Friday, Norman was located at a home in Camden and placed under arrest. He was taken to Glassboro Police Headquarters where he was processed and brought to the Salem County Jail.

He has been charged with attempted Murder, certain persons, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.