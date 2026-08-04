Have we become a society that spends too much on material things?
Well, yeah, of course.
Is it all worth it?
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Take the "5 Things That Are Worth The Money Challenge."
If you own a house and a car, are those things really worth the money that you paid for them?
Well, yes, hopefully - right?
We hope that everything we buy is worth the money we paid.
But, some of them really aren't.
Yes, it is all relative.
There's a challenge floating around on social media, asking people to name 5 things that are really worth the money they paid for them.
Think of it - it could be big ticket items - like a house, car, or even a boat. Or, it could be much smaller things - like your lucky t-shirt or your favorite pen.
New Jersey property taxes? Maybe not worth what I pay. LOL.
My daughter urged me to do the challenge, and here's what I came up with:
What's on Your 5 Things That Are Worth the Money List
Whether you put your answer on paper or video, I urge you to take the challenge.
It's a great exercise to dig down and figure out what's really important to you. Is it that shiny new car - or is it the dog you rescued from the animal shelter?
If you want to share, we're love to see your answers in the comments.
Is it all worth it? I hope so!
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Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman