Have we become a society that spends too much on material things?

Well, yeah, of course.

Is it all worth it?

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Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash

Take the "5 Things That Are Worth The Money Challenge."

If you own a house and a car, are those things really worth the money that you paid for them?

Well, yes, hopefully - right?

We hope that everything we buy is worth the money we paid.

But, some of them really aren't.

Yes, it is all relative.

There's a challenge floating around on social media, asking people to name 5 things that are really worth the money they paid for them.

Think of it - it could be big ticket items - like a house, car, or even a boat. Or, it could be much smaller things - like your lucky t-shirt or your favorite pen.

New Jersey property taxes? Maybe not worth what I pay. LOL.

My daughter urged me to do the challenge, and here's what I came up with:

What's on Your 5 Things That Are Worth the Money List

Whether you put your answer on paper or video, I urge you to take the challenge.

It's a great exercise to dig down and figure out what's really important to you. Is it that shiny new car - or is it the dog you rescued from the animal shelter?

If you want to share, we're love to see your answers in the comments.

Is it all worth it? I hope so!

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.