What an Atlantic City man is charged with is unbelievably cruel.

He's being charged with luring, torturing, and killing stray cats in his neighborhood.

Atlantic County Grand Jury Indicts Atlantic City Man on Animal Cruelty Charges

Officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office say the Grand Jury has indicted Edwin Sanabia, 26, of Atlantic City, on multiple counts of animal cruelty.

An Atlantic City Police Officer, who's also a trained Humane Law Enforcement Officer, responded to complaints and investigated Sanabia's actions. The officer found that Sanabia had lured stray cats from his neighborhood into his home. He then tortured and killed the cats, ultimately disposing of their bodies in a trash dumpster.

"Sanabia is also charged with other acts of animal cruelty by allegedly punching, hitting, and dragging other cats by their tails. Additionally, he is charged with allegedly beating several cats with sticks while they were hiding in a makeshift shelter on a neighbor’s property."

Thanks to the Atlantic City Police

Officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are adamant about thanking both the police and the citizens who first reported the abuse.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

