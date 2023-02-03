We've teamed up with our good friends at AtlantiCare to celebrate American Hearth Health Month!

American Hearth Health Month aims to spread awareness of heart disease, the number one killer in our country. According to AtlantiCare, heart disease "remains the leading cause of death for men and women nationwide, and in New Jersey, 80 percent of cases are preventable when you know and control your risk factors."

If you'd like to know your heart disease risk factors, AtlantiCare has an online risk assessment.

Get our free mobile app

We're asking you to gather your co-workers and wear red to support American Heart Health Month. Whether you're all in one place or everyone's working at home share your photo - be creative! Upload your photo on our app.

Just tap the “Wear Red” button on the app.

We'll randomly select one winner who will score a $100 B.F. Mazzeo gift card and a 3-month membership to the AtlantiCare LifeCenter.

Photos must be submitted by 11:59 pm on February 29, 2023.

The Most Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey for Valentine's Day Here are the best restaurants in South Jersey for your Valentine's Day date according to locals.