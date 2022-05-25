Atlantic City High Graduate, Brigantine Native Brett Kennedy Signs with Red Sox Organization

Former Atlantic City high pitcher and Brigantine native, Brett Kennedy, has signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox organization.

Kennedy, 27, a 2012 Atlantic City graduate, spent time in the San Diego Padres organization, reaching the majors in 2018. He went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA with the big league club, before being released by the Padres in 2021.

He missed most of the 2019 season due to multiple injury issues.

He has been pitching in the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks, going 2–1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 32.2 innings before landing with the Red Sox organization, being assigned to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

At Atlantic City, Kennedy had an outstanding junior season for head coach Brett Bean's Vikings, going 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched, landing a scholarship to pitch at Fordham.

Kennedy was drafted in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.